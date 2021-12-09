VCU fall commencement to be in-person

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU will hold an in-person fall commencement this Saturday.

This is the university’s first in-person ceremony since the pandemic began; because of that, VCU will also be honoring graduates from 2020 and May 2021.

The commencement is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Siegel Center.

Three-thousand students are part of the fall graduating class, so drivers can expect some traffic impacts and crowds in the area.

