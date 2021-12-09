Thursday Forecast: Chilly with increasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly today, then another big warmup into the start of the weekend. Showers likely saturday evening

Thursday: Mostly Sunny start, then ending the day mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Record high possible. Record is 72° set in 1971. Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered rain showers during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%). Rain totals likely 1/4″ or less. A slight thunderstorm chance.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Lows near 40, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

