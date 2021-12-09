Student arrested following William & Mary bomb threat
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A student at William & Mary is now facing charges after making a bomb threat on campus.
Barrett Smith of Colonial Heights has been charged with felony threatening to bomb or burn a building.
On Wednesday, several buildings were evacuated as a precaution. However, officials say bomb dogs swept the area and the threat wasn’t legit.
