Student arrested following William & Mary bomb threat

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A student at William & Mary is now facing charges after making a bomb threat on campus.

Barrett Smith of Colonial Heights has been charged with felony threatening to bomb or burn a building.

On Wednesday, several buildings were evacuated as a precaution. However, officials say bomb dogs swept the area and the threat wasn’t legit.

