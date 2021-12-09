Richmond-Henrico Health Districts extend COVID-19 vaccination hubs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts will extend the duration of some larger community COVID-19 vaccination hubs into the new year.

The local and state-run clinics will also change their hours for the holidays.

All RHHD clinics will be closed between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2.

The Arthur Ashe Center will be closed Dec. 23-27. The clinic will have regular hours on Dec. 28-29 and have adjusted hours on Dec. 30. The site will close again from Dec. 31 through Jan. 1. It will reopen on Jan. 2.

RHHD will extend operations at Second Baptist Church and Eastern Henrico Recreation Center until at least the end of February. The extension comes with an increase in vaccination appointments.

The following locations will operate on the hours below in the new year.

Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. at Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd)

Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. at RHHD’s Henrico West location (8600 Dixon Powers Dr)

Wednesdays from 1-4:30 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 N Laburnum Ave)

Thursdays from 1-4:30 p.m. at RHHD’s downtown location (400 E Cary St)

Individuals can walk up or make appointments in advance online or call 804-205-3501.

