Richmond-area non-profits receive funding to increase affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-area non-profits have received grant funding to help increase affordable housing in the Greater Richmond region.

PlanRVA and the Partnership for Housing Affordability announced the recipients of a $3 million grant program funded by Virginia Housing.

“Ten projects were awarded grants that represent a $2.45 million investment and will result in 263 new affordable housing units,” a release said.

The organizations awarded funding include Better Housing Coalition, Habitat for Humanity – Goochland County, Habitat for Humanity – Powhatan, Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity, Maggie Walker Community Land Trust, project: HOMES, Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity and Virginia Supportive Housing.

Affordable housing units will be added to Ashland, Richmond, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico and Powhatan.

“Virginia Housing is thrilled to see all these projects receive grants,” said Susan Dewey, CEO of Virginia Housing. “PlanRVA and the Partnership for Housing Affordability have created an incredible model that other communities around the Commonwealth can replicate. Delivering an additional 263 units of affordable housing is truly exceptional.”

Progress on the housing projects will be monitored to make sure program guidelines are followed.

The remaining grant money will be awarded in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.