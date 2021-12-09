Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Animal Care and Control greenlights Christmas foster program

One of the 50 dogs up for temporary adoption over the Thanksgiving holiday as part of Richmond...
One of the 50 dogs up for temporary adoption over the Thanksgiving holiday as part of Richmond Animal Care and Control's annual Thanksgiving Foster Program.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the popularity and success of Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Thanksgiving Foster Program, the rescue is doing one for the Christmas season.

RACC is looking for people interested in bringing a pet home for the holidays.

RACC reminds those interested that the greatest foster need is for large pit bulls, so they would need to be the only pet in the home. However, there are cats and a few dog-friendly pups that could go home for the holidays as well.

Foster pickups will be around Dec. 20 and the fosters will come back on Jan. 2.

Those interested in the foster program should email Christie.peters@richmondgov.com. Make sure to include information about the home, other pets, children and breed restrictions if renting.

It’s official! RACC will host a Christmas Foster Program! 🎄We are most in need of homes with no other pets that love pit...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Monday, December 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two people are dead and another hurt after what police are calling a “domestic-related”...
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
North Anna Nuclear Power Station. (Source: Dominion Virginia Power)
Former inspector of Virginia nuclear plant pleads guilty of falsifying inspection reports

Latest News

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Angel Tree Distribution is underway with the help of the Salvation Army and volunteers.
Salvation Army Angel Tree gift distribution underway
Charles Neighbor is a full time resident of Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, but...
World War II veteran celebrates 97th birthday
Deputy Chris Norris admires his handiwork.
Natural Bridge SRO gets into the Christmas spirit