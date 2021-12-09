Richmond Animal Care and Control greenlights Christmas foster program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the popularity and success of Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Thanksgiving Foster Program, the rescue is doing one for the Christmas season.

RACC is looking for people interested in bringing a pet home for the holidays.

RACC reminds those interested that the greatest foster need is for large pit bulls, so they would need to be the only pet in the home. However, there are cats and a few dog-friendly pups that could go home for the holidays as well.

Foster pickups will be around Dec. 20 and the fosters will come back on Jan. 2.

Those interested in the foster program should email Christie.peters@richmondgov.com. Make sure to include information about the home, other pets, children and breed restrictions if renting.

