Richmond Animal Care and Control considers Christmas foster program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the popularity and success of Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Thanksgiving Foster Program, the rescue is considering doing one for the Christmas season.

RACC is looking for people interested in the program before giving it the greenlight.

“If we get a large enough response, we can do a small version and hopefully get a bunch of animals out of the shelter,” RACC said in a post on Facebook.

RACC reminds those interested that the greatest foster need is for large pit bullss, so they would need to be the only pet in the home. However, there are cats and a few dog-friendly pups that could go home for the holidays as well.

Those interested in the foster program should email Christie.peters@richmondgov.com.

