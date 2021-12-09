Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Richmond Animal Care and Control considers Christmas foster program

One of the 50 dogs up for temporary adoption over the Thanksgiving holiday as part of Richmond...
One of the 50 dogs up for temporary adoption over the Thanksgiving holiday as part of Richmond Animal Care and Control's annual Thanksgiving Foster Program.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the popularity and success of Richmond Animal Care and Control’s Thanksgiving Foster Program, the rescue is considering doing one for the Christmas season.

RACC is looking for people interested in the program before giving it the greenlight.

“If we get a large enough response, we can do a small version and hopefully get a bunch of animals out of the shelter,” RACC said in a post on Facebook.

RACC reminds those interested that the greatest foster need is for large pit bullss, so they would need to be the only pet in the home. However, there are cats and a few dog-friendly pups that could go home for the holidays as well.

Those interested in the foster program should email Christie.peters@richmondgov.com.

We are thinking about possibly offering a Christmas Foster Opportunity this year, and want to gauge the interest... Our...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022

Latest News

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
One Hanover County Public School employee is sparking joy and excitement with a new costume...
Hanover Schools employee counts down to break with new costume each day
Hanover Schools employee counts down to break with new costume each day
Hanover Schools employee counts down to break with new costume each day
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond renovation.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond work to complete $20K renovation