Recount upholds GOP win in contested Virginia House race

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A recount for a Virginia state House seat has upheld the Republican candidate’s victory in last month’s election.

The win cements what will be a 52-48 majority for the GOP when the chamber convenes in January.

A court certified Wednesday that Republican A.C. Cordoza had defeated Democratic Del. Martha Mugler in the race for the 91st District in the Hampton Roads area.

Mugler is a freshman member who was elected in 2019.

She requested a recount last month after the results showed her trailing by only 94 votes out of the 27,388 counted.

Virginia is one of only two states with a split legislature. The other is Minnesota.

