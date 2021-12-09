Healthcare Pros
Proposed congressional maps give Dems an edge in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Draft maps for new congressional districts in Virginia would provide Democrats a strong chance to win six or seven of the state’s 11 seats, but they also draw Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of her Richmond-area district.

The maps released Wednesday were prepared by two special masters — one each nominated by Democrats and Republicans — in accordance with an order from the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The court has stepped in to draw the maps after a new bipartisan redistricting commission failed to agree on maps for either Congress or the General Assembly.

Spanberger represents a swing district in central Virginia. That district would be re-centered in heavily Democratic Prince William county under the new proposal.

