Police searching for armed thieves accused of stealing expensive jewelry from Chesterfield home
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for armed thieves accused of stealing expensive jewelry from a Chesterfield County home.
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a house in the Fairpines subdivision was broken into around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 6.
The thieves left with jewelry and watches said to be worth thousands of dollars.
Anyone with information about the crime or the location of this unique jewelry should call contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.