Police searching for armed thieves accused of stealing expensive jewelry from Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for armed thieves accused of stealing expensive jewelry from a Chesterfield County home.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a house in the Fairpines subdivision was broken into around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 6.

The thieves left with jewelry and watches said to be worth thousands of dollars.

At about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 6, armed suspects broke into an unoccupied house in the Fairpines subdivision in Chesterfield... Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Anyone with information about the crime or the location of this unique jewelry should call contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.