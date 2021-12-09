Healthcare Pros
Police searching for armed thieves accused of stealing expensive jewelry from Chesterfield home

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for armed thieves accused of stealing expensive jewelry from a Chesterfield County home.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a house in the Fairpines subdivision was broken into around 1:45 a.m. Dec. 6.

At about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 6, armed suspects broke into an unoccupied house in the Fairpines subdivision in Chesterfield...

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Anyone with information about the crime or the location of this unique jewelry should call contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

