Police search for person suspected of multiple business robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the person suspected of committing multiple armed robberies at businesses last month.

The first robbery happened just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 26 at a business in the 3000 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. Police said the suspect demanded money and showed a firearm before running off with cash.

The second robbery happened on Nov. 28 at a business in the 1200 block of Westover Hills. Police said a firearm was also used in this robbery before the suspect ran away with the money.

The person wore the same type of clothing for both robberies, all black with a Carhartt-brand beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 or Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

