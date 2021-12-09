News To Know for Dec. 9: Rise in school threats; Senate rejects vaccine mandate; Chilly, increasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Chilly and Cloudy

Today will be chilly, leading to another big warm-up to start the weekend!

It will be mostly sunny to start the day with highs in the mid-40s, and clouds will return later with lows in the upper 20s.

Rise in School Threats

School districts are starting to take action following Central Virginia seeing a rise in school threats. Elected leaders in Virginia have been called to take action when it comes to supporting students and their mental health.

The rise in threats has prompted some school districts to cancel in-person classes. For example, parents in Brunswick County were notified of a social media threat that alleged a school riot would take place on Friday - that social media threat was widely shared, potentially all over the country.

In Buckingham County, a 10th grader was criminally charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school prompting school officials to cancel classes after group text messages and a social media post threatened violence.

Greensville County is also dealing with concerns of violence against their schools after a student was shot and killed outside of school earlier this month, and a student has been arrested for making threats following the homicide.

Authorities are reminding parents to talk with their children about what they post online.

Senate Reject’s Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Capitol (WRDW)

President Joe Biden faced another blow to his vaccine mandate.

The Senate voted to repeal the administration’s vaccine requirement for private-sector employees - set to go into effect next month.

The final vote came in 52-48 - Two Senate Democrats siding with Republicans.

The White House has suggested that the president could potentially veto the decision.

Blair Dacey Pardoned

The offices of the Virginia Parole Board in Richmond. (Virginia Mercury)

The woman convicted of delivering a deadly kick to the head of a man in 2013, will soon walk free.

Blair Dacey was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the death of 21-year-old Rusty Mack.

Despite being the only person convicted of the crime, Governor Northam plans to grant Dacey a conditional pardon before he leaves office.

Northam says that Dacey has shown remorse and a commitment to public safety during her time in prison.

Rusty Mack’s father says he just wants answers.

The conditional pardon could be signed on Dec. 9, meaning Dacey could be free by Christmas.

Kim Potter Trial Begins

FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, right, addresses reporters outside the Hennepin County Family Justice Center in Minneapolis. Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot motorist Daunte Wright. He finally did so last week after one county prosecutor quit the case and a second asked him to step in. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Opening statements have begun in Minnesota for the former police officer charged in the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright back in April.

Kim Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter.

Potter says she meant to draw her taser and not her gun and has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Jeopardy Stays With Hosts

'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron Rodgers and Mayim Bialik. (Jeopardy!)

Turns out “Jeopardy!” will keep their tag-team hosts through the rest of this season.

Last September actress Mayim Bialik and former contestant Ken Jennings were announced as interim hosts following continuous efforts to replace the late Alex Trebek.

The show has used a series of guest hosts for the shows filmed after Trebek’s death in November 2020.

New episodes are scheduled to air until July 29, 2022.

Final Thought

“You can’t just sit there and wait for people to give you that golden dream. You’ve got to get out there and make it happen for yourself.” - Diana Ross

