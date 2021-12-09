Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was paused Thursday after it was announced an attorney on the case had gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan that an attorney was “ill and has to get care.” She did not identify the attorney, but said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus.

The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday to resume hearing testimony in the trial’s second week.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages at the billionaire’s residences in Florida, New York, New Mexico and elsewhere. Her lawyers have accused prosecutor of making her a scapegoat for sex crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

The government had been expected to end its case by the end of the week. The U.S. attorney’s office had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
Woman convicted in 2013 murder awarded pardon
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Death investigation underway after morning shooting in Richmond
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool

Latest News

Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who was Wright's girlfriend, testified on the aftermath of Wright's...
Woman who was in car with Daunte Wright describes shooting's aftermath
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
Some of the most popular baby names in America pay homage to the holidays.
50 cute baby names with holiday meanings
Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
LIVE: Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’