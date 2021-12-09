Healthcare Pros
Man accused of assaulting officers, trying to take gun

Christopher Gillespie mugshot
Christopher Gillespie mugshot(Pulaski Police Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - A Draper man has been charged after two police officers were assaulted and the man allegedly tried to take one of their guns.

Christopher Gillespie, 28, faces charges of Attempted Assault to Disarm an Officer, Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice by Force, Resist Arrest, Obstruction of Justice, Falsely Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Possession of a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Schedule I/II Drug.

The evening of December 9, Pulaski Police officers were called to the area of 1st Street SE and South Washington Avenue about a possible wanted man. Police say they talked to the man, since identified as Gillespie, who lied about his name, and he ran off when they tried to detain him. That led to Gillespie assaulting both officers and trying to take one of their guns, according to police.

The man ran off but was arrested after a short chase, according to police. He had an outstanding felony warrant.

Gillespie and the officers were treated at and released from a hospital with minor injuries. Gillespie was taken to the New River Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond. More charges are being considered.

