Library display pairing Bible with explicit books removed

By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
McLEAN, Va. (AP) - A northern Virginia library has removed a display that placed the Bible alongside two books activists have sought to remove from school libraries as pornographic and obscene.

The library display in McLean included “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe alongside the Bible and a number of troll dolls.

The display was removed Tuesday.

Fairfax County’s public library director said the display was intended to highlight the “freedom to read” and not meant to offend.

A critic said it mocked Christians and concerned parents alike.

The books were removed from school libraries amid complaints earlier this year but later returned to the shelves.

