Judge orders exterior violations on old Ramada Inn in Petersburg be fixed

The old Ramada Inn in Petersburg.
The old Ramada Inn in Petersburg.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It was another step forward on Wednesday in the city of Petersburg’s battle with the dilapidated Ramada Inn.

A judge ordered the building owners to fix the exterior building code violations by June 8, 2022.

The defendants have said they will appeal.

If the order stands, that may only fix the eyesore for those who pass by the building.

A separate lawsuit will not be tried until July to declare the whole building unsafe and a nuisance.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

