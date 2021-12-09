Judge orders exterior violations on old Ramada Inn in Petersburg be fixed

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - It was another step forward on Wednesday in the city of Petersburg’s battle with the dilapidated Ramada Inn.

A judge ordered the building owners to fix the exterior building code violations by June 8, 2022.

The defendants have said they will appeal.

If the order stands, that may only fix the eyesore for those who pass by the building.

A separate lawsuit will not be tried until July to declare the whole building unsafe and a nuisance.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.