Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico police seek more information in deadly Oct. hit-and-run

Henrico police
Henrico police((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are seeking more information in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in October.

On Oct. 16 around 10:40 p.m., an officer was heading east on Nuckols Road, near the intersection of Hickory Park Drive, when he found Deshawn Johnson lying in the road with a woman next to him.

Johnson died at the scene.

Investigators said Johnson was hit by a light-colored, higher-profile vehicle, such as a pickup, SUV or van.

Police are trying to determine the model of the vehicle and get any additional information.

Tips can be made by calling Corporal Shoemaker with the Crash Team at 804-928-0033 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman convicted in 2013 murder awarded pardon
Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool

Latest News

A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on...
Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
Chesterfield County launches road improvement study on Hull Street Road to curb pedestrian deaths
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
Over the Thanksgiving statistical period, Virginia saw its lowest number of traffic deaths in...
Virginia sees lowest traffic deaths during Thanksgiving in more than a decade