Henrico police seek more information in deadly Oct. hit-and-run

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are seeking more information in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in October.

On Oct. 16 around 10:40 p.m., an officer was heading east on Nuckols Road, near the intersection of Hickory Park Drive, when he found Deshawn Johnson lying in the road with a woman next to him.

Johnson died at the scene.

Investigators said Johnson was hit by a light-colored, higher-profile vehicle, such as a pickup, SUV or van.

Police are trying to determine the model of the vehicle and get any additional information.

Tips can be made by calling Corporal Shoemaker with the Crash Team at 804-928-0033 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

