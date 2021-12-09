Gov. Northam proposes increase of funding for historically Black colleges, universities

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam continued his “Thank You, Virginia” tour in Norfolk on Thursday, where he visited Norfolk State University.

While there, Northam announced $277 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities as part of his proposed budget.

Northam has increased state funding for Norfolk State University and Virginia State University by 87 percent over his term.

Also included in the proposal, the creation of an HBCU opportunity fund. It would give $10 million to private schools, such as Virginia Union University and Hampton University, for the first time.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.