Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gov. Northam proposes increase of funding for historically Black colleges, universities

Norfolk State University
Norfolk State University(Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam continued his “Thank You, Virginia” tour in Norfolk on Thursday, where he visited Norfolk State University.

While there, Northam announced $277 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities as part of his proposed budget.

Northam has increased state funding for Norfolk State University and Virginia State University by 87 percent over his term.

Also included in the proposal, the creation of an HBCU opportunity fund. It would give $10 million to private schools, such as Virginia Union University and Hampton University, for the first time.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman convicted in 2013 murder awarded pardon
Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Boy dies after being found in Pulaski County YMCA pool

Latest News

It’s been a relatively mild December so far with signs that the rest of the month will be well...
‘I always loved snowstorms’: Powhatan man makes backyard winter wonderland
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting
Henrico leaders are hoping to have a Nov. 2022 bond referendum to support future capital projects
Henrico’s ‘State of the County’ shines light on Nov. 2022 bond referendum for new capital improvements
Vaccine
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts extend COVID-19 vaccination hubs