F.R.E.E. Foundation provides medical equipment to people in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Across Virginia, The Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment--FREE Foundation, continues to provide donated medical equipment to people in need.

The non profit collects, sanitizes, and gifts donated mobility equipment to low-income, or under-insured people. The organization made a difference for Boyd Shepperson, who was using a rollator walker that was not the right fit, for years.

“I am 6′3 and I had to bend down to use the one I had before, it was my grandmothers and it was a really small one,” said Shepperson, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2017.

Shepperson was referred to the F.R.E.E. Foundation by a physical therapist at Sheltering Arms Institute. He says the foundation called him to get his measurements.

“They called me, asked me what my size was, and got me the rollator, and my Aunt Vee got it for me, and dropped it off for me,” he said.

Shepperson’s rollator is one of thousand of walkers, canes, crutches; manual and power wheelchairs and other medical equipment they have given away.

“The people call me and check on me---they see if I need anything or do I need any medical supplies or any other necessary help, they check in,” he explained.

To apply for equipment, you are asked to provide the following documentation:

A completed application for equipment (sent online, email, fax, or mail); and



A Letter of Medical Necessity or prescription from a medical professional.

F.R.E.E. welcomes donations of gently-used items. They accept the following equipment:

Walkers and wheeled walkers;



Canes and crutches;



Bath and toilet aids, including shower chairs and tub transfer benches;



Manual and power wheelchairs;



Hoyer lifts and other specialty equipment; and



Bariatric equipment.

