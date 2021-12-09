Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia

Local health leaders watch for omicron
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health said it has detected the state’s first case of the Omicron variant.

The sample came from an adult living in Northwestern Virginia with no international travel history but did travel domestically during the exposure period.

“The Omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November 2021, and may spread more easily than other variants, including Delta,” VDH said.

As of Dec. 9, the variant has been found in 21 other states or U.S. jurisdictions.

We knew it was only a matter of time before we would record our first Omicron infection in the Commonwealth,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “This drives home the challenge the COVID-19 virus presents to the world as the virus changes and mutates over time. Scientists are hard at work studying the newly identified variant to understand how easily it spreads and how sick it makes people. Right now, the highly transmissible Delta variant is causing almost all cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. We have very effective vaccines that can interrupt the chain of transmission and reduce the odds that unpredictable mutations like the Delta and Omicron variants will emerge. Do your part. Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Get your booster shot if you’re eligible. Vaccination is how Virginia, the U.S. and the world will put this pandemic behind us.”

VDH said viruses charge all the time and it expects to see more variants emerge over time.

For more information, click here.

