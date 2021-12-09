Healthcare Pros
Complaint filed against Richmond property management company

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Legal Aid Justice Center filed a complaint against a Richmond property management company on behalf of two families.

The Housing Discrimination and Rental Assistance Demonstration Program complaint was filed Thursday against The Michaels Organization, which owns the Fulton and Randolph/Idlewood affordable housing complexes.

“The complaint details how, when residents notified the property managers about serious health and safety issues in their apartments—including sewage leaks and the lack of running water—The Michaels Organization relocated them to motels far from their communities, schools, and jobs, with virtually no additional supports. Often, the families were given little notice or time to pack or told how long their motel stay would last,” a release from the LAJC said.

According to a release, the complaint said the families would be in the motels for weeks without proper space or cooking amenities. The complaint also said children would have to start at a new school or be unable to attend for long periods of time.

“This displacement has had an effect on my mental, financial and physical health. I do believe because I am a recipient of subsidized housing I am not being treated equally or fair,” said Shaneqa Thomas, one of the women named in the complaint. “During this process I have been patient and communicative with the leasing office the entire 69 days, despite my personal belongings being destroyed, my children’s inability to attend school due to limited transportation, and the financial strain. My only request has been to come home to a livable home that is sufficient and adequate.”

