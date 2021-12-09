Healthcare Pros
Community input sought on what to transform Lee statue into

Crews working to remove Charlottesville's statue of Robert E. Lee. (FILE)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s statue of General Robert E. Lee is now in the hands of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The center is planning to melt the Confederate monument into a new piece of artwork, and groups are looking to the community for ideas.

Fundraising is underway to pay for the first stages of “Swords Into Plowshares.” According to news partner The Daily Progress, that money will be used to transport and transform the statue, commission an artist, and start a six-month community engagement process.

“Having the statue stay here in Charlottesville, having it shepherded by a community organization that is Black-led is the best possible outcome we could’ve hoped for the transformation of this statue,” Congregate Charlottesville Co-President Christina Rivera said.

Congregate Charlottesville and Take ‘Em Down Cville say they’re working to get people to share their ideas about what they want to see it transformed into.

“When the statue went up, it was a small group, subset of the community that was responsible for that. So now, what we’re doing is taking this opportunity to say, ‘How do we really do things in community? How do we take care of each other’s souls? How do we take care of each others’ spirits when we do something really difficult?’” Rivera said.

Some suggestions include melting the bronze statue into medallions, among other ideas. Visible Records, an art studio in Charlottesville, is offering up space for the commissioned artist to transform the statue.

Whatever the new art piece may be, it will be donated to the city for installation on public land, and is expected to be completed by 2026.

