Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former boyfriend of a woman who says she was paid to give sexual favors to Jeffrey Epstein starting at age 14 corroborated parts of her account at the sex trafficking trial of the millionaire’s longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The man said Wednesday on multiple occasions in the early 2000s he drove three girls he knew to Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The teenagers would emerge an hour later with $100 bills.

The girls included a woman who testified Tuesday that she made hundreds of dollars giving sexualized massages to Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers say she wasn’t aware of any sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022

Latest News

Larrianna Jackson was charged last Friday with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case
FILE - This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile...
Instagram head faces senators amid anger over potential harm