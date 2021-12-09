Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Arrests made in connection to Chesterfield home burglary that ended in gunfire

Reginald A. Lewis, 19 and Semaj T. Davis, 19
Reginald A. Lewis, 19 and Semaj T. Davis, 19(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police arrested two people in connection to a home burglary that ended with a person getting shot.

On Oct. 2 shortly after midnight, officers were called to the 6500 block of Watchrun Court for an armed robbery.

At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was since released.

The victim told police that a man he did not know came into the house, shot him and took items from the home and other people inside.

After investigating, detectives arrested Semaj T. Davis, 19, and Reginald A. Lewis, 19. They are both charged with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of robbery, burglary while armed, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The two are being held in jail without bond.

