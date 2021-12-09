Healthcare Pros
ACLU of Virginia sues Hanover School Board over transgender policy

The ACLU of Virginia filed a lawsuit against the Hanover County School Board over the...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The ACLU of Virginia filed a lawsuit against the Hanover County School Board over the district’s transgender policy.

The lawsuit is over the board’s failure to implement a new bathroom policy that accommodates transgender students.

State law mandated school districts make the accommodation, but the Hanover school board voted it down last month.

Five parents of transgender students filed the suit.

