Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin inaugural plans include pricey dinner, musical act

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early...
Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning an inaugural weekend that will include a mix of high-dollar ticketed events and other functions open to the public, according to a program that also touts an appearance by an unspecified Grammy-winning musical artist.

Youngkin will be sworn in Jan. 15 as Virginia’s 74th governor.

The former private equity executive who emphasized his outsider status and Virginia roots in his run announced on Tuesday a schedule of events for the inaugural weekend.

The Associated Press also obtained a document with more information, including pricing. It’s standard for inaugural weekends to include both public and invite-only or ticketed functions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022
If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon...
Salvation Army needs those who adopted an angel to return their gifts

Latest News

The funding will go toward supporting existing trails as well as developing new ones like the...
Gov. Northam announces $245 million for outdoor recreation and trails
Crane arrives to disassemble the pedestal of the Lee Monument
Disassembly begins on Robert E. Lee pedestal, will take weeks to complete
Flooding in Hurley, VA.
Senator Warner concerned FEMA may underserve rural communities
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Virginia Republican Lt. Governor candidate Jason...
Miyares picks ex-McConnell counsel as solicitor general