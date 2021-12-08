Woman convicted in 2013 murder awarded pardon

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has granted the woman convicted of beating a man to death in 2013 a conditional pardon.

This case involves the murder of 21-year-old Rusty Mack, who was beaten and kicked to death by a group of people in early 2013.

Blair Dacey, serving 20 years in prison, was the only person convicted of Mack’s death.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, The Colonial Heights Parole Board was told Monday afternoon that Governor Northam’s Office awarded a conditional pardon to Dacey and that her release date would be immediate as soon as the governor signs off on it.

The conditions of that pardon are that Dacey must complete a re-entry program before her release, as well as serve three years of supervised probation.

The news of a possible release came as a shock to Mack’s family, who feared years ago those involved in their son’s murder might somehow avoid their full prison terms.

Mack’s father is now asking why and how Dacey could potentially get out early.

“I just want answers. There’s nothing I can do now. You’re going to release her, but tell me, give me the opportunity to tell you right or wrong, or how I feel - that’s all I ask for,” Mike Mack said.

In 2014, Dacey was convicted of second-degree murder originally in Macks killing after allegedly giving him a fatal kick to the head.

The three other people charged in the death were either found not guilty or had charges dropped years ago.

