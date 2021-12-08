Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Cold with spotty light rain possible

Some light snow possible NW of Richmond
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and cool with some Light rain showers. Much warmer again by the weekend!

Wednesday: Chilly light rain showers during the late morning, midday. Could mix with a few snowflakes north and northwest of RIC. No accumulation expected. Highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny morning then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Cooler and dry with partly sunny skies. High in the low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022
If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon...
Salvation Army needs those who adopted an angel to return their gifts

Latest News

A few simple changes around your house can save you money this winter.
Making your home more energy-efficient can save money on heating bills
Forecast: Light rain showers Wednesday, a few flakes could mix in NW
The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
7-day
Forecast: Cooler Tuesday, light mix possible Wednesday