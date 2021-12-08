Wednesday Forecast: Cold with spotty light rain possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and cool with some Light rain showers. Much warmer again by the weekend!

Wednesday: Chilly light rain showers during the late morning, midday. Could mix with a few snowflakes north and northwest of RIC. No accumulation expected. Highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny morning then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Cooler and dry with partly sunny skies. High in the low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

