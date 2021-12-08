Wednesday Forecast: Cold with spotty light rain possible
Some light snow possible NW of Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy and cool with some Light rain showers. Much warmer again by the weekend!
Wednesday: Chilly light rain showers during the late morning, midday. Could mix with a few snowflakes north and northwest of RIC. No accumulation expected. Highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
Saturday: Partly sunny morning then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 80%)
Sunday: Cooler and dry with partly sunny skies. High in the low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.
