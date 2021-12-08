Va Tech remembers fallen officer 10 years later

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Wednesday, December 8 is the 10th anniversary of a Virginia Tech Police Officer’s death.

Officer Deriek Crouse was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

During the stop, Officer Crouse was shot in the head and killed, by someone unrelated to the traffic stop.

Crouse had been with the department since 2007, he was also a veteran of the United States Army, serving time in Iraq. He left behind a wife and five children.

In a post on Facebook, the Virginia Tech Police Department said:

“We have missed our brother, Officer Deriek Crouse, since that fateful day 10 years ago. In the time since, we have spoken his name in reverence, treasured stories, remembered his jokes and Wikipedia facts, and celebrated his life. The glowing embers of his legacy burn in each of us and we live each day for 152. Rest in Peace, brother. We’ve got it from here.”

