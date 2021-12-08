Senator Warner weighs in on issues in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Mark Warner is weighing in on a defense bill that just passed the House and the Child Tax Credit in the commonwealth.

“This defense bill passage - which is passed the House, now will come back and the Senate will endorse it as well - is really important for Virginia,” Warner said.

Warner says this measure includes a 2.7% raise for service members and upgrades within the military justice system.

Another important win for Virginia, Warner says, is the Child Tax Credit.

“The Childhood Tax Credit that came forward was only for the balance of this calendar year of 2021. So as you know, the last payment goes out December 15,” Warner said.

Now, Warner is pushing for members of Congress to pass the second half of President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda.

“Which would continue these Child Tax Credit supports, which in a sense, is a tax cut for working families in January and beyond,” Warner said. “This will be the real world change that Virginia families will feel in the middle of January, if we don’t get this bill done this year.”

