Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training

SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.(U.S. Navy)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) - The U.S. Navy announced the death of the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8 days after he was injured during training.

Commander Brian Bourgeois, 43, was injured Dec. 4 while training in Virginia Beach. He died three days later at a hospital in Norfolk.

The Navy is still investigating the circumstances of what is being described as a “tragic accident” during a fast-rope training evolution.

“Brian was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective. We will miss his charismatic leadership and faithful stewardship of our standard. His legacy carries on in teammates he served with, led and mentored,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III of Naval Special Warfare command.

Bourgeois received his commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 and served for more than 20 years. He was described as a “committed father, husband and friend.”

The Navy said it is providing support for Bourgeois’ family and teammates.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022
If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon...
Salvation Army needs those who adopted an angel to return their gifts

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8,...
Biden has new brand for infrastructure deal he’s promoting
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Lawyer: Case against Smollett based on testimony of ‘liars’
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Jan. 6 panel to move forward with contempt against Meadows
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Potter attorney: All Daunte Wright had to do was surrender