Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

School board unanimously votes to keep SROs in Harrisonburg City Public Schools

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg School Board voted on the future of School Resource Officers (SROs) in city schools on Tuesday night. After a lengthy discussion, leaders decided they want the officers to stay.

The decision was made after months and months of thorough work by the SRO Task Force. Their role was to review and evaluate the school’s current SRO programs and make recommendations to the school board. The task force was made up of teachers, parents, and community members and leaders.

The community was also invited to be a part of several public conversations with the Harrisonburg Police Department during town hall events.

In November, task force members gave their findings and reasoning for their recommendations in a nearly 40-page report. Not everyone agreed. There was a range of recommendations, from keeping the officers in schools to getting rid of them completely.

In its recommendations, the SRO Task Force also presented an altered Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD). That is what the school board approved on Tuesday night.

The SRO program has been around for decades in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, but Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards mentioned it has not been revised in decades, but he wants to change that by conducting an annual review of the program.

“We can look at how things work, look at what data [Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner] and I put together in terms of what we’re going to collect,” Richards said. “Demographics, performance data, what [SROs] are doing in the schools, and so forth. We can adjust that clause late. Potentially, we could completely revamp the program later. This is a start.”

Richards said he hopes this will allow the school division to be more transparent and reflective when it comes to this program.

The next step is bringing the modified MOU to HPD Chief Kelley Warner to hear her thoughts.

For more information on the Dec. 7 meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022
If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon...
Salvation Army needs those who adopted an angel to return their gifts

Latest News

The pandemic has been filled with countless twists and turns, but we’ve always been able to...
Duo delivers 4,000 meals to frontline workers during pandemic
A fence surrounds the pedestal that formerly held a massive bronze statue of Confederate Gen....
News to Know for Dec. 8: Police staffing, pay; Lee pedestal removal; Cold with spotty rain
duo
Duo delivers 4,000 meals to frontline workers during pandemic
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City
Dozens of homes will have their well water tested by Henrico Co. Dept. of Public Utilities.
‘We’re looking at this closely’: Henrico testing private wells for potentially harmful chemicals