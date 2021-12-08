Healthcare Pros
Preparing your car for winter weather

Check on these three things ahead of winter: your car battery health, the last time you had an oil change and low tire pressure/worn tires.(kfyr)
By Sophia Armata
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures drop and the threat of winter weather returns, we’re bringing you tips on how to prep your car for the ice, snow, and any other curveballs this winter may bring.

The car care manager at our local AAA in Scotts Addition notes that if your car is having trouble in the summer, those problems will likely only be exacerbated come winter.

The easiest way to avoid these problems is to get a routine check-up on your car. They are always free at AAA and can alert you to issues that you previously may not have noticed.

Check on these three things: your car battery health, the last time you had an oil change and low tire pressure/worn tires. If snow or ice falls and coats the roadways, you will want ample traction on your tires to maintain control of your vehicle.

Don’t take a risk this winter & get your car checked ahead of time!

