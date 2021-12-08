Healthcare Pros
Police: Threat against Buckingham Co. schools originated out-of-state

Buckingham County Public Schools bus
Buckingham County Public Schools bus(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKINGHAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said the threat made against Buckingham County Schools originated out of state and is not credible.

The threat, which police said has circulated on social media in other states, prompted schools to close Wednesday.

VSP said that since the multi-agency investigation is ongoing, the source of the threat is not being identified at this time.

Troopers said the threat was not credible.

The superintendent said the decision to hold classes virtually for the rest of the week has not changed.

