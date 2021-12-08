Police seek to identify people suspected of breaking into businesses, stealing merchandise
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are trying to identify the people suspected of breaking into businesses.
Police said they are suspected of stealing merchandise and valuables inside the businesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
