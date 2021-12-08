Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

The “Patron Saint of Lost Dogs” helps bring pets home

The crew unloads the parts to make a 6 by 8-foot pen to catch a lost dog.
The crew unloads the parts to make a 6 by 8-foot pen to catch a lost dog.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a bigger project than you’d expect, rescuing a lost dog.

“I need that side big,” said Monica Good, directing her volunteer helpers as they set up a trap. “That side needs to look big when the dog comes.”

It’s a roughly six-by-eight-foot pen, set to catch a dog that’s frightened and disoriented and unlikely to even come to people who want to help.

“There are some professionals out there, and that’s what they do for a living,” Good explained. “But a lot of people can’t afford their services, that’s where I come in. I believe you have to give something back to God, and this is what I do for God.”

She’s been described as the patron saint of lost dogs, dogs like Oden. He got away after his family’s car hit a deer, hiding in the woods for weeks.

“There were a lot of tears and a lot of prayers going up for Oden,” remembered Jody Swink, who helped with his capture. “I was I very involved and it was heartbreaking.”

Until Monica did her thing, and the pen’s door snapped closed behind him.

“The best feeling ever, for them and for us,” Good said. “For whatever team is helping me at the time. It’s the best feeling.”

But this day, it’s another dog, sighted out by Douthat park, where he got away as his people were camping, and Monica and her team are putting together another trap to bring him home.

“It’s a passion, said Bill Wells, who helped out. “I mean, what they’ll do for animals, it gets you right here.”

“I’m hoping that God is on our side tonight,” Good said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A Richmond woman is dead after police say she crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer on...
Richmond woman dies after crashing into disabled tractor-trailer
Barrett Smith of Colonial Heights has been charged with felony threatening to bomb or burn a...
Student arrested following William & Mary bomb threat
Woman convicted in 2013 murder awarded pardon
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting

Latest News

The Virginia Employment Commission is informing those who are getting unemployment benefits...
News To Know for Dec. 10: Omicron in Virginia; VEC is Down; Warm, cloudy
The feasibility study for Jackson Ward is set to get underway in early 2022, and take about six...
Richmond set to embark on feasibility study to reconnect Jackson Ward neighborhood
Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
Woman charged in deadly Richmond shooting
Families with kids ages 5 to 11 who are choosing to get vaccinated can go to Elko Middle or...
RHHD to administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids this weekend
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia