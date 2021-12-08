Over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 2,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia since Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 988,147 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Tuesday, 2,850 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here. On Dec. 7, 2,242 cases were reported and on Dec. 6, 1,676 cases were reported.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,838 deaths.

Currently, there are 1,208 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate increased from 7.4% to 7.7%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,702 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 94,193 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,641,747 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 42,201 cases, 1,240 hospitalizations, 579 deaths

Henrico: 36,692 cases, 1,270 hospitalizations, 736 deaths

Richmond: 25,462 cases, 971 hospitalizations, 375 deaths

Hanover: 12,772 cases, 384 hospitalizations, 201 deaths

Petersburg: 5,184 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 105 deaths

Goochland: 2,250 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.