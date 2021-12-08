Healthcare Pros
Miyares picks ex-McConnell counsel as solicitor general

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The former chief counsel to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been selected to serve as Virginia’s next solicitor general.

GOP Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced Andrew Ferguson’s appointment Wednesday in the first major hiring announcement of his new administration.

According to a news release from Miyares’ office, Ferguson served as chief counsel to McConnell from 2019 until 2021. In that role, Ferguson was McConnell’s judicial confirmation strategist, including on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The solicitor general represents the Commonwealth in major cases, including before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Supreme Court of Virginia and federal circuit courts.

