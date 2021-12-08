Missing South Carolina woman believed to be in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing South Carolina woman is believed to be in Richmond, police say.

Richmond police said Joselyn Boston, 24, has been missing since November.

Detectives believe she may be in Richmond near Canal Street.

The Richmond Police Department and Charleston Police Department said she was last seen on Nov. 12 by family members, but she has not been heard from since.

Officials said Boston has various mental health concerns. She also has a scar between her eyes at the base of her nose.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes A/ Sgt. Detective Longoria at (804) 646-6759 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The Charleston Police Department On-Call Central Detective can be reached at (843) 743-7200.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.