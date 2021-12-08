Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man receives double the winnings after accidentally playing same numbers twice in lottery

According to the NCEL, Scotty Thomas decided to take both prizes as lump-sum payments so he...
According to the NCEL, Scotty Thomas decided to take both prizes as lump-sum payments so he could invest in his business, pay off some bills, help his family and possibly buy a house.(NCEL)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – An accidental duplicate purchase turned out to be a blessing for a man in North Carolina.

Scotty Thomas bought two identical Lucky for Life lottery tickets in Saturday’s drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I was just laying in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn’t remember if I filled it out or not,” said Thomas, a 49-year-old dump truck operator. “I went ahead and filled it out again and the next morning my son asked why there were two different amounts listed. I realized, ‘I think I filled it out twice.’”

Turns out that “mistake” turned into double winnings.

Thomas received two emails letting him know of each winning ticket.

“When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn’t believe it,” Thomas said. “It’s just a blessing.”

He was faced with several options to collect his winnings when he arrived at lottery headquarters Monday.

Thomas could take both prizes as annuities, receiving $50,000 every year for the rest of his life.

He could take one prize annuity of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life; and the second as a lump sum of $390,000.

Or, he could take both as lump-sum prizes, a $780,000 total.

According to the NCEL, Thomas decided to take both prizes as lump-sum payments so he could invest in his business, pay off some bills, help his family and possibly buy a house.

Ultimately, he took home $551,851 after the required federal and state tax withholdings.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022
If you adopted an angel this season, the Salvation Army needs you to return those gifts as soon...
Salvation Army needs those who adopted an angel to return their gifts

Latest News

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson faces new life sentence in wife’s 2002 death
The pandemic has been filled with countless twists and turns, but we’ve always been able to...
Duo delivers 4,000 meals to frontline workers during pandemic
A fence surrounds the pedestal that formerly held a massive bronze statue of Confederate Gen....
News to Know for Dec. 8: Police staffing, pay; Lee pedestal removal; Cold with spotty rain
Six-year-old Sahara Little was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fluffy hood, tan pants and...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl in Pennsylvania believed to be abducted