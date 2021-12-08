Healthcare Pros
Man gets life in prison on child sex abuse charges

Raymond Kilburn
Raymond Kilburn(Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for child sex abuse charges stemming from the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Nov. 2020.

In October, Raymond Kilburn, 59, of Mineral, was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy of a child under 13 years of age.

A press release from the Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney said that a 13-year-old girl said Kilburn had sexually assaulted her in Nov. 2020 at a home in Louisa County.

Detectives took the girl to the hospital for a forensic examination.

“DNA recovered from Kilburn was found to be consistent with DNA recovered from the intimate areas of the child during the child’s examination at Bon Secours,” a release said.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci prosecuted the case and called many witnesses to the stand, including the victim.

“Kilburn testified at trial and claimed that the DNA evidence recovered from the victim might have been transmitted via a toilet seat in a bathroom used by both the victim and Kilburn.  His testimony was subject to vigorous cross examination by Tracci,” a release said.

Kilburn was later found guilty by a jury.

“DNA technology is a powerful tool that helps convict the guilty and exonerate the innocent. I commend Louisa County Detective Charles Gardner, forensic nurse examiners from Bon Secours, Louisa County Child Services, and the Virginia Department of Forensic Sciences for their outstanding work on this case. Today, justice was served,” Tracci said.

