James Madison men’s basketball gets 1st win in 12 tries against Virginia 52-49

Many of the fans, in the first sellout at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, rushed the court to celebrate the program’s first win over the Cavaliers.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson made a go-ahead basket with 1:10 remaining and James Madison beat Virginia 52-49 for its first win against the Cavaliers in 12 attempts.

Molson spun in the lane and hit an off-balance shot with 22.1 seconds left for a three-point lead. Kihei Clark missed a 3-pointer at the other end, Virginia’s 21st miss from distance, and Terell Strickland was fouled.

Strickland missed the free throw and Armaan Franklin got it to midcourt for a heave at the buzzer but it didn’t hit the rim. Many of the fans, in the first sellout at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, rushed the court to celebrate the program’s first win over the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

