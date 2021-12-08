Healthcare Pros
Hanover Schools employee counts down to break with new costume each day

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - One Hanover County Public School employee is sparking joy and excitement with a new costume every single day!

Amie Booth is a teacher’s assistant at Mechanicsville Elementary School, and her costumes include “Buddy the Elf,” the conductor from “Polar Express” and even a snow queen!

She makes each costume a complete surprise until the kids get to school in the morning.

Booth says during a time of uncertainty; she enjoys giving kids something to look forward to every day.

You can check out all of her outfits by scrolling through the Mechanicsville Elementary School’s Facebook page.

