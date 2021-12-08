Healthcare Pros
Gov. Northam proposes pay raises for teachers

Ralph Northam (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam wants to give teachers a pay raise as part of his proposed state budget. This raise, if approved, would put Virginia’s teacher pay above the national average.

“What’s critical is that these pay increases are necessary to attract and retain good teachers, which has been a real problem here in Charlottesville,” Charlottesville Education Association President Jessica Taylor, who is also a teacher at Clark Elementary School, said.

“It’s one of the big challenges that we face in attracting qualified professionals to come to work as teachers in Albemarle County and to stay in Albemarle County,” Phil Giaramita with Albemarle County Public Schools said.

The most recent Virginia Department of Education numbers say the average teacher in Charlottesville makes $62,941 a year. It’s $58,428 in Albemarle County.

Northam’s proposal could raise both by about 10%.

“Without teachers, right, we don’t have kids that are excited and motivated to learn,” Taylor said. “It’s critical to have people in classrooms that are engaging children, inspiring children, getting children to be their best.”

“It’s well past time for these professionals to be compensated for the quality of their contributions they make to our families, to our community,” Giaramita said.

The General Assembly and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will discuss the proposal, along with the budget, in the spring.

