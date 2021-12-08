Disassembly begins on Robert E. Lee pedestal, will take weeks to complete

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crane and several work crews arrived at Monument Avenue Wednesday morning to begin the process of removing the Robert E. Lee pedestal. It will be a weeks-long ordeal, removing granite block-by-block and transferring it into state care.

Earlier in the week, crews had completed scaffolding and fencing in order to secure the area, but Wednesday marked the first day of disassembling what is left of the monument.

Once it is removed it will remain with the state, along with the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, until the state can decide what they ultimately want to do with it.

As for the land the monument was standing on, the Commonwealth will be transferring the title over to the City of Richmond. The City council could take up legislation to accept the estimated 25,000 square foot piece of real estate this month, with a final vote as early as Jan. 10.

