Death investigation underway after morning shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is dead after a shooting on the city’s south side Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down. They say the man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

At this time there is nothing to indicate this incident is related to the shooting that occurred nearby on Monday.

Anyone with information about this death should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.