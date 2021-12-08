Healthcare Pros
Death investigation underway after morning shooting in Richmond

Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man is dead after a shooting on the city’s south side Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the home on Rosecrest Avenue around 8 a.m. for reports of a person down. They say the man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

At this time there is nothing to indicate this incident is related to the shooting that occurred nearby on Monday.

Anyone with information about this death should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

