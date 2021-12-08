Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Coast Guard diver pulls body from car above Niagara Falls

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard diver lowed from the sky Wednesday braved frigid rapids to get to a car submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, only to find it was too late to rescue the driver trapped inside.

The diver was lowered from a hovering helicopter, climbed into the car and pulled out the body of its lone occupant, a woman in her 60s, officials from New York’s State Park Police said.

Both were then hoisted back up to the helicopter.

“It was an incredible job by the Coast Guard,” Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said at a news conference.

It was unclear how the car got into the Niagara River. Witnesses reported seeing it floating near a pedestrian bridge, where it was believed to have gone in. Roads in the area were slippery as a light snow fell.

Photos and videos taken by bystanders showed the car almost completely submerged with only part of the roof and open trunk hatch visible through the whitewater in the early afternoon.

Police used a drone to determine it was occupied.

Authorities said the woman lived in the area. Her name was not released pending notification of her relatives.

After the rescue, the vehicle remained about 50 yards (meters) from the brink of the American Falls, one of three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls. Onlookers watched as emergency crews prepared to try to pull the vehicle from the water.

Rola said the State Park department’s swift-water rescue teams had been unable to get to the car because of its location.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Woman reportedly breastfed her cat on flight to Atlanta
Richmond Police are raising concerns about the recent local rise in sudden unexpected child...
Richmond Police report rise in sudden unexplained child deaths
The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson resentenced to life term in wife’s 2002 death
Oxford, specifically, has nearly 700 devices split across each school in their district.
Parents say door stops saved their kids’ lives during Michigan school shooting
FILE - A woman holds a poster that reads "Abortion is Healthcare" as abortion rights advocates...
California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe overturned
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond renovation.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond work to complete $20K renovation