Classes not cancelled following another threat at Greensville County school

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A threat has been made against another Greensville County school - this time, E.W. Wyatt Middle School.

Greensville Schools says that on Monday, a staff member at E.W. Wyatt found a threat written in one of the bathrooms, and then another was posted online on Tuesday.

This comes after Greensville County High School was moved to virtual learning for a few days after a threat was made online following the deadly shooting of a 10th grader.

The student responsible for making the alleged threats has been identified and will be punished.

Greensville Schools says classes will not be canceled on Wednesday and advises parents to talk with their kids about the consequences of making these types of threats.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.