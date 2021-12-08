Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Charlottesville’s Lee statue to be melted down for new art

Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal (File Photo)
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal (File Photo)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that drew violent protests to Charlottesville, Virginia, will be melted down and made into new art.

The city decided to donate the bronze statue to an African American heritage center after a council meeting that stretched into Tuesday morning.

The “Swords Into Plowshares” plan to create public art with the melted-down metal is supported by groups of people descended from slaves at the University of Virginia and Monticello.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s director, Andrea Douglas, says they hope to transform something that was toxic into something beautiful.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Mainly rain now expected on Wednesday
Daniel Wharton was studying Computer Engineering and lived on campus, according to students who...
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Police were called around 1:05 p.m. on Monday to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.
Police: Man found dead with injuries to head in Richmond
A seasonal forecast is the least fun one to make because even though our skill is better than...
NBC12 winter weather outlook 2021-2022
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in

Latest News

Wreaths were placed at the memorial in honor of those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor.
Virginia War Memorial and Navy League hosts Pearl Harbor remembrance day ceremony
During Gov. Ralph Northam’s ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour, he proposed pay increases for law...
Northam proposes pay increases for state law enforcement
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Driver of abandoned vehicle on I-85 found dead on Route 1 over two miles away
Community leaders concerned about living conditions in 'extended stay' motels and hotels.
‘I want people to be treated properly’: Community activists calling for accountability, changes in Petersburg hotels and motels