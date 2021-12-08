Healthcare Pros
Brunswick Co. school will have increased security following social media ‘school riot’ threat

Police Lights(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRUNSWICK Co., Va. (WWBT) - There will be increased security at a Brunswick County School on Friday due to a “school riot” threat circulating on social media.

A letter from the superintendent said some students have been sharing an image that states there will be a “school riot” during third period on Friday.

While the image does not specify Brunswick County Schools, officials are still taking the situation seriously. The superintendent said the image is being shared widely, perhaps even across the country.

There will be increased security at the middle school on Friday, Dec. 10.

Any student who participates in behavior violating division policy will be subject to disciplinary action.

The division is asking parents to speak with their children about posting online and sharing social media content that could jeopardize school safety.

